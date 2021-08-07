Stakeholders stage peace walk in Wakefield

The Trelawny Police Division staged a major peace walk through the community of Wakefield yesterday, calling for an end to crime and violence in the area.

Commanding Officer of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, led the walk-through and was joined by other stakeholders in the Parish.

Russell encouraged the residents to work with the police and report all criminal activities.

"I know that a lot of citizens are worried, and we are just here to assure citizens that we are here to work with you and also to encourage you to work with your local police," he said.

Member of Parliament for Trelawny Northern, Tova Hamilton; Justices of the Peace, representatives from the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and the Social Development Commission also participated in the walk.

"I know that a lot of you have invested millions of dollars in your homes and a lot of us, including myself, cannot afford to run away from where we live. So, we have a vested interest in our community to ensure that peace rain," said the police superintendent.

He also informed that the Wakefield Police Station now has a new commander, Sergeant Berhane Barnes.

