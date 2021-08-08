COVID forces closure of St James Parish Court, expect delays in Westmoreland

The Court Administration Division is reporting that as of Monday, August 9, the St James Parish Court will be closed for one week as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

At the same time, the public is being warned to brace for delays at the Westmoreland Parish Court which will be operating with reduced staff for the next two weeks.

According to the Court Administration Division, all outstations of the St James and Westmoreland Parish courts, are being impacted by COVID-19.

"Consequently, the requisite steps have been taken in keeping with the protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness," said a spokesperson in a media release.

The judiciary is reminding members of the public not to visit the court offices unless it is absolutely necessary.

The western end of the island is seeing some of the highest rates of increases in COVID cases.

READ: Seven large hospitals over capacity for COVID admissions

On Sunday, Dunstan Bryan, the permanent secretary in the Health Ministry, reported that the Sav-la-mar Hospital in Westmoreland and the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James have exceeded their capacity for COVID patients.

For further information contact:

The Westmoreland Parish Court

Tel.: 876-955-9252

E-mail: westmoreland@rmc.gov.jm.

Court Administration Division

Tel.: 876-754-8337

Toll free: 888-429-5269

E-mail: customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.