Eight-year-old boy shot dead at Clarendon football field

An early morning football game ended in tragedy in Howells Content near York Town, Clarendon this morning when gunmen opened fire on a group of youngsters, killing an eight-year-old boy.

It is reported that two other youngsters were shot and injured.

They are now being treated at a hospital.

Alleged eyewitness say three men alighted from a vehicle and began firing into the crowd.

The Gleaner understands that the child, who was in the area to visit his mother, often waited for the end of the football game to ride his bicycle on the field.

