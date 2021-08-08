Kerry-Ann Harrison-Campbell: Faithful woman of God

“The Lord truly rewards those who diligently seek Him,” shared Kerry-Ann Harrison-Campbell, English language and literature teacher at the Morant Bay High School in St Thomas.

The faithful woman, who has been an educator for nearly two decades, told Family and Religion that she continues to prove the potency of the popular verse, Philippians 4:13, which states: ‘ I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’.

Sharing that God has granted her many opportunities in life, including her much-appreciated teaching career, the grateful woman reflected on some of the wins she has been afforded in the midst of the pandemic, crediting it all to her Creator.

“Every year, God proves Himself in the tasks He allows me to undertake, and this year was no different as I again registered the entire cohort to sit the examinations. The outstanding performance of the students gave me a remarkable 100 per cent passes in both subjects, blazing a trail that would place St Thomas in an enviable position. In one of the most difficult and uncertain times in the world’s history, a student who I have been teaching from first form has battled the storms associated with the pandemic and blazed the trail of success, putting her community, parish, school, and country on the radar,” Harrison-Campbell shared, as she referred Ashanti Stewart, who was named top English Language student of the Caribbean in the 2020 CSEC Examinations.

The grateful woman also shared that another of her scholars, Danielle Lewis, earned the accolade as one of two top English literature students in Jamaica and number five in the Caribbean, both, according to the teacher, fulfilling the school’s graduation theme – ‘Christ Sure Footed’ – as their inspiration.

Harrison-Campbell told Family and Religion that the key to her success is a total dependence upon Christ for wisdom as she prepares and delivers her lessons and actively helps her students to reach a stage of self-actualisation.

Encouraging her fellow educators, she shared the importance of making learning fun and “seasoning each lesson with love”.

She took keen interest, too, in acknowledging her family for the support they have been providing over the years.

“I have a strong family support system in the person of my husband, Maurice, and three children – Johnaithan, Josiah, and Samantha. I’m thankful for the influence and motivation of my mother, Edris Harrison, and other family members. I also want to express gratitude for the unrelenting support of my friends and mentors who continue to contribute to my journey as an outstanding educator. With God as my sure guide, I will continue to enrich the lives of others as He deems best,” she said.

– Shanna Monteith