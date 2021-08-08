NCU confers honorary degree on broadcaster Fae Ellington

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner Writer

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

Broadcaster Fae Ellington was today conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Liberal Arts Degree by the Northern Caribbean University.

It was conferred during the 98th commencement and graduation ceremony, which was streamed live from the Mandeville-based campus.

More than 500 students were awarded degrees.

Ellington, who was the second commencement speaker for the day challenged the graduates to continue the trend of excellence that the university is known for.

"I readily confess to being deeply impressed by the extent to which brilliant careers were incubated in this university and I have noted with interest, the contributions graduates have made in diverse spheres of national and international life," she said.

Ellington highlighted the university's international successes in Information Technology and music, among other areas.

The broadcaster used the stories of Louise Bennett-Coverley, Olympic Gold medallist Hansle Parchment and Bronze medallist Meagan Tapper as examples of perseverance.

"Achieving excellence is not for the quitter or the faint of heart. Some of the greatest achievements in the history of the world were produced by people who failed time and again or by people who had setbacks," she said.

NCU has also conferred former Cabinet Minister in the Cayman Islands, Dr Linford Pierson with an Honorary Doctor of Public Service Degree.

In the first commencement, ceremony the President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers Inc Andrew Ingraham was conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Business Degree.

