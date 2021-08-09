Caribbean Olympians get complimentary vacations from Sandals

Almost 100 Olympians from the islands where Sandals Resorts International operates have been gifted complimentary vacations by the company's Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, in recognition of their valiant efforts at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olympians who medalled will each receive one complimentary no-limit on nights' stay in the highest room category at any Sandals or Beaches resort across the region complete with luxury BMW transfers from their home, if applicable, to the resort of choice.

In addition, all athletes who represented their country in any event will receive luxury-included four-night vacations at a Sandals Resort in their home island.

The contingent from St Vincent will enjoy their vacation at a resort in St Lucia since the highly-anticipated Beaches Saint Vincent is not yet open.

Commenting on the teams' exceptional accomplishments to make it to the Olympics and to stand on the podium, Stewart said, “It takes a great amount of sacrifice, hard work, dedication and consistency to even make it to the Olympics. Our Caribbean athletes have shown admirable grit, tenacity and a fighting spirit and as a Caribbean brand, entirely committed to the development of the region and showcasing our regional talent, we are beyond proud of every single athlete who went out there to represent their country.”

The athletes are set to receive complimentary stays for outstanding performances and fortitude in an Olympics that has faced delays and uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These games and the performances our athletes have delivered have been just what we need to lift our collective spirits. We can never thank our athletes enough for everything they do for their countries and we cannot express enough what it means to all of us but we are certainly going to make sure they have the best vacation experience of their lives when they redeem their well-earned prizes,” said Stewart.

