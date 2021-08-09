Full List | New COVID containment measures

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday night announced tighter COVID containment measures including new curfew hours as the Government races to slow the third wave of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

However, the prime minister has warned that no-movement days could be reintroduced if the measures do no halt the spread.

The measures will run for three weeks effective Wednesday, August 11, 2021 to Tuesday, August 31, 2021)

CURFEWS

Mondays to Fridays: 7pm to 5am

Saturdays: 6pm to 5am

Sundays: 2pm to 5am

BEACHES

Those not under management control to be closed

Those under management control to be opened:

Monday - Saturday: 6 am - 4pm

Sundays: 6 am - 1 pm

RIVERS

Only for rafting and domestic purposes

CHURCHES

No more than 50 people allowed

FUNERALS

No more than 30 persons

BURIALS

Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 4 pm (No more than 30 minutes)

WEDDINGS

No more than 50 persons

ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS

No small or large event will be permitted.

NIGHTCLUBS & PLACES OF AMUSEMENT

Closed

GYMS, RESTAURANTS, ZOOS & BARS

To operate at 50 per cent of capacity

SCHOOLS

The goal to start face-to-face learning is now challenged. The Government is now targeting mid-September. However, this depends on what happens in respect of the COVID spread amid the third wave.

