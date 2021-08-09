Limited services being offered at Stamp Office today

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says only limited services will be offered today at its Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax Office, located in downtown Kingston.

The TAJ says due to internal administrative arrangements, staff numbers will be insufficient to provide the full range of services normally offered.

The Stamp office will, however, operate a skeleton staff to deal with time-sensitive matters that require stamping and delivery.

The TAJ says special arrangements have been made to accommodate all payments at the nearby King Street tax office.

Customers who visit the stamp office to make payments will therefore be redirected to that location.

