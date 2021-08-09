Man found dead following fire at St Catherine shop

The police are reporting that the charred remains of an unidentified man were found following a fire at a shop in Bendon district, Kitson Town, St Catherine today.

It is reported that about 6:50 a.m., fire was seen coming from the building and residents alerted the police and the fire department.

After a cooling down operation, the man's charred remains were found among the rubble.

The body was then removed to the morgue.

