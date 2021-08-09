Nine more COVID-19 deaths, 281 new cases

Jamaica has recorded nine more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,231.

Those who have died are:

* A 57-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 48-year-old woman from St Ann

* An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 40-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

* A 60-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 50-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 74-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 62-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 97-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

Meanwhile, there were 281 new cases with ages ranging from 80 days to 96 years, pushing the total to 55,140 with 6,272 being active.

Of the new cases, 167 are women and 114 are men.

A total of 1,360 tests were conducted.

The top parishes with new infections are:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 73

* Manchester - 51

* St Catherine - 40

* Westmoreland - 31

* St Elizabeth - 14

The country's positivity rate stands at 30.3%.

In the meantime, there were 39 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,270.

Some 270 persons are in hospital with 66 being moderately ill and 34 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 43,705 are at home.

