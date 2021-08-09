Rick’s Café manager charged over Mocha Fest event freed

The financial controller of Rick's Café in Westmoreland, Conroy Barrett, who was accused of hosting a Mocha Fest event at the popular tourist hotspot in May in breach of the required licences, has been freed of the charges.

He was freed in the Westmoreland Parish Court today after Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie submitted that the charges could not be substantiated.

Champagnie argued that based on Barrett's position with the company, he did not have any responsibility for the day-to-day running of the entity and could not be liable for the alleged breaches.

The prosecution conceded following Champagnie's submission and the court subsequently freed Barrett of charges of failing to have a spirit licence and failing to have an amusement licence for the hosting of the event on May 27.

Barrett and Thomas Martin, who is the operations manager at Rick's, were summoned to court for allegedly hosting the Mocha Fest event in breach of COVID-19 prevention rules.

Hundreds of people were in attendance at the party, in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Order.

At the time, parties were banned in Jamaica because of COVID-19.

Thomas appeared in court today and was ordered to return on September 10 when it is expected that a trial date will be set.

The court was told today that the case file has not been completed.

In addition to the same charges that were laid against Barrett, Martin is also charged with breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Martin is also being represented by Champagnie who said that when the matter returns to court, he will be making submissions for him to be acquitted.

Following the hosting of the party, the Minister of Local Government had ordered Rick's Café closed on May 28 for seven days.

It subsequently reopened.

- Barbara Gayle

