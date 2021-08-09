St James man charged with killing of mother and child

The St James police have arrested and charged one man with the shooting deaths of four-year-old Jemar Powell and 42-year-old Shelly Ann Shaw and the injuring of another person in Top Hill, Retirement, in the parish on Monday, July 19.

Charged with two counts of murder, shooting with intent, and illegal possession of a firearm is 28-year-old Dwayne Maxwell of Phase One, Retirement, in Granville, St James.

Reports are that about 3:50 a.m., all three persons were home in their two-bedroom dwelling when Maxwell and three other men, all armed with firearms, entered the yard and opened gunfire on the house, killing Jemar and Shaw.

The men made their escape on foot in the area.

Maxwell was taken into custody on August 5 and officially charged on Saturday after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his lawyer.

Maxwell’s court date has not yet been finalised.