10 more COVID-19 deaths, 316 new cases

Jamaica has recorded 10 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,241.

Those who have died are:

* A 44-year-old woman from Hanover

* A 74-year-old female from Hanover

* A 91-year-old man from Hanover

* A 60-year-old female from Hanover

* A 71-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* An 81-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 80-year-old female from Hanover

* A 66-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 53-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 52-year-old man from Manchester

Meanwhile, there were 316 new cases with ages ranging from 49 days to 106 years, pushing the total to 55,456 with 6,543 being active.

Of the new cases, 169 are women and 147 are men.

A total of 986 tests were conducted.

The top parishes with new infections are:

* Westmoreland - 86

* Kingston and St Andrew - 65

* St Catherine - 33

* St James - 29

* Manchester - 27

The country's positivity rate stands at 35.3%.

In the meantime, there were 35 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,305.

Some 302 persons are in hospital with 73 being moderately ill and 33 critically ill.

Eight persons are in government quarantine, while 43,198 are at home.

