Chang calls for dignity for all Jamaicans in light of allegations of police breach

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has declared that the Government firmly and unequivocally condemns all forms of ill-treatment to Jamaicans and will take strong, decisive action against anyone who infringes on their rights.

He is speaking against the background of ongoing investigations surrounding the circumstances that led to a policewoman allegedly cutting off the locs of 19-year-old Nzinga King, who is a Rastafarian, while she was being held at the Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

“There is no place and absolutely no acceptance of discriminatory actions towards Rastafarians. Everyone must be treated with dignity by the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” said Chang in a media release today.

He revealed that a comprehensive investigation into the matter has been undertaken and that from the onset a team of experienced investigators from the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau was tasked with carrying out the probe, which including the requisite forensic analyses into the allegations.

“While we await the outcome of these investigations, there are two fundamental principles that we must never lose sight of as a people. The first is captured in Jamaica's Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, which underscores that 'whereas the state has an obligation to promote universal respect for, and observance of, human rights and freedoms […] any person deprived of his liberty shall be treated humanely and with respect for the inherent dignity of the person.

“These fundamental principles form the bases of the ongoing modernisation and aggressive reorganisation of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. There is an absolute rejection by this government, and the police high command, of any instance or form of infringement on the rights of Jamaicans at the hands of any member of the constabulary force. Strong, deliberate, corrective action will be taken in such instances, and even so, we must reserve judgement and action until the investigations into allegations are finalised,” Chang said.

He stated that the Rastafarian movement has been, and remains, a cornerstone of Jamaica's cultural heritage.

"Any attempts to disrespect the Rastafarian culture is an indictment on all Jamaicans, and must never be condoned."

