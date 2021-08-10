INDECOM collects several statements in dreadlocks trimming probe

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is reporting that it has collected several statements and other materials as it probes the trimming of a Rastafarian woman allegedly by a policewoman at the Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon.

Nzinga King, 19, had told The Gleaner that she has been left traumatised by the incident.

King said the haircut by the policewoman resurrected memories of being gang-raped when she was 16.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation.

Underscoring that there is heightened public interest in the matter, INDECOM is assuring that the case is being thoroughly investigated.

Here's what INDECOM has done so far:

* ​INDECOM has interviewed and received written statements from the complainant and the mother of the complainant.

* INDECOM initiated and arranged with victim services to provide counselling to the complainant and her family.

* Inmates at the Four Paths Police Station were interviewed by INDECOM investigators and statements were recorded.

* Written statements were provided to INDECOM by the police personnel who were on-duty at the Four Paths Police Station, including the sub-officer in charge as well as the police personnel specifically implicated in the incident.

* The cell, occupied by the complainant while in police custody, was processed and exhibits were recovered. The complainant was the only occupant of the cell.

* Interviews were conducted and statements were collected from civilians reportedly with knowledge of the incident.

The oversight body says it will review all the evidence collected and thereafter the concerned police personnel will be served with notices, pursuant to the Independent Commission of Investigations Act, to attend the offices of the commission to be interviewed.

Upon the completion of the investigation, INDECOM says the findings and recommendations will be made available to the appropriate authorities.

