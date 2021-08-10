Mentally ill man being treated after mounting hospital building

A mentally ill outpatient who visited the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester this morning and went on top of a building and threatened to jump is now being treated.

It is reported that about 7:00 a.m., the man was seen waiting in the Accident and Emergency Department.

Some time later, he was seen atop a building.

The hospital's chief executive officer Alwyn Miller said the police and fire department were called.

Miller said that the first responders along with the hospital's psychiatric team managed to get the man down unharmed.

Miller could not immediately confirm if the man was admitted.

He said that to his knowledge, this is the first such incident of this nature at the facility.

- Tamara Bailey

