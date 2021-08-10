St James man charged for wounding brother in machete attack

Twenty-nine-year-old Rojae Reid, a mason of Bogue Hill, Montego Bay, St James, has been charged for wounding his brother during a dispute.

The police say Reid was taken to the Montego Bay Police Station on Monday by a pastor where a warrant was executed on him.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that around midday on Sunday, May 16, Reid and his brother were doing repairs to a house when an argument developed between them.

Reid then reportedly used a machete to inflict wounds to his brother's back and one of his arms, almost severing it.

He was taken to hospital where he was admitted and later released.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.