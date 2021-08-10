Trelawny police seeking public's help to identify body of male

The police are seeking the help of the public to identify the decomposing body of a male found in Chester in Duanvale, Trelawny.

The man is believed to be in its late 20s.

The body is of a dark complexion and medium build and was clad in white merino, an orange jacket, multi-coloured underwear and a pair of blue short jeans.

There was a tattoo across its chest.

The man was sporting a black low cut hair.

Anyone who may be able to assist the police in identifying the body is asked to contact the Trelawny CIB at 876-954-1080, police 119 emergency or the nearest police station.

