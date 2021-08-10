Two men charged over fatal Hanover gun attack

Two men were on Monday charged for the death of 27-year-old Lloyd Campbell in Bacadia, Salt Spring, Hanover in July.

Twenty-six-year-old Kemo Wilson, otherwise called 'Maro', and 23-year-old Damion Smith, otherwise called 'Purple', both of Bacadia addresses, are charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

They were charged following a question and answer session in the presence of their attorneys.

Their court date has not yet been finalised.

The police report that about 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a dispute occurred between Wilson and another man.

Campbell intervened which resulted in a fight.

Wilson left and allegedly returned with a firearm and opened fire at Campbell.

The police were contacted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both Wilson and Smith were later taken into custody.

