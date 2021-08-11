Wed | Aug 11, 2021

13 more COVID deaths, 334 new cases

Published:Wednesday | August 11, 2021 | 11:58 AM

Thirteen more COVID deaths have been recorded in Jamaica.

This means there are now 1,254 deaths in Jamaica.

COVID Deaths (August 4-9, 2021):
A 52-year-old man from Kingston & St. Andrew   
A 55-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew   
An 84-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew   
An 80-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew   
A 58-year-old woman from St Catherine 
A 32-year-old woman from St Catherine 
An 83-year-old man from St Catherine 
A 58-year-old woman from Manchester 
A 46-year-old man from St Elizabeth
A 50-year-old man from St Elizabeth 
A 60-year-old woman from Clarendon  
An 88-year-old woman from Clarendon 
A 74-year-old woman from Clarendon 

The positivity rate was 35.3 per cent.

At the same time, there were 334 new COVID cases pushing the tally to 55,790.

COVID parish breakdown:
Kingston and St Andrew - 82   
Manchester - 40   
St Catherine - 36    
St James - 32  
St Thomas - 27 
St Elizabeth - 25   
St Ann - 25    
Clarendon - 24   
Westmoreland - 22   
Hanover - 9 
Trelawny - 9 
Portland - 2  
St Mary - 1   
 
Meanwhile, hospitalisations have increased to 345. Some 69 patients were moderately ill and 35 critically.

