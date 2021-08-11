13 more COVID deaths, 334 new cases
Thirteen more COVID deaths have been recorded in Jamaica.
This means there are now 1,254 deaths in Jamaica.
COVID Deaths (August 4-9, 2021):
A 52-year-old man from Kingston & St. Andrew
A 55-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew
An 84-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
An 80-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew
A 58-year-old woman from St Catherine
A 32-year-old woman from St Catherine
An 83-year-old man from St Catherine
A 58-year-old woman from Manchester
A 46-year-old man from St Elizabeth
A 50-year-old man from St Elizabeth
A 60-year-old woman from Clarendon
An 88-year-old woman from Clarendon
A 74-year-old woman from Clarendon
The positivity rate was 35.3 per cent.
At the same time, there were 334 new COVID cases pushing the tally to 55,790.
COVID parish breakdown:
Kingston and St Andrew - 82
Manchester - 40
St Catherine - 36
St James - 32
St Thomas - 27
St Elizabeth - 25
St Ann - 25
Clarendon - 24
Westmoreland - 22
Hanover - 9
Trelawny - 9
Portland - 2
St Mary - 1
Meanwhile, hospitalisations have increased to 345. Some 69 patients were moderately ill and 35 critically.
