13 more COVID deaths, 334 new cases

Thirteen more COVID deaths have been recorded in Jamaica.

This means there are now 1,254 deaths in Jamaica.

COVID Deaths (August 4-9, 2021):

A 52-year-old man from Kingston & St. Andrew

A 55-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

An 84-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

An 80-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

A 58-year-old woman from St Catherine

A 32-year-old woman from St Catherine

An 83-year-old man from St Catherine

A 58-year-old woman from Manchester

A 46-year-old man from St Elizabeth

A 50-year-old man from St Elizabeth

A 60-year-old woman from Clarendon

An 88-year-old woman from Clarendon

A 74-year-old woman from Clarendon

The positivity rate was 35.3 per cent.

At the same time, there were 334 new COVID cases pushing the tally to 55,790.

COVID parish breakdown:

Kingston and St Andrew - 82

Manchester - 40

St Catherine - 36

St James - 32

St Thomas - 27

St Elizabeth - 25

St Ann - 25

Clarendon - 24

Westmoreland - 22

Hanover - 9

Trelawny - 9

Portland - 2

St Mary - 1



Meanwhile, hospitalisations have increased to 345. Some 69 patients were moderately ill and 35 critically.

