Hedonism II disputes number of positive COVID cases at hotel

Hedonism II has rejected reports that close to 50 COVID cases have been found at its Negril-based hotel in Westmoreland.

In a statement today, the hotel said over the past two weeks, more than 1,300 guests and 200 staff were tested and the overall positivity rate was less than two per cent.

Hedonism says the figure quoted in the headline is not accurate and grossly overstates the situation.

"Our positive test rates are well below the national average," said general manager Dermot De Loughry.

He said, as with other resorts in Negril and other businesses throughout Jamaica, Hedonism II works daily with the new normal of persons contracting the virus.

De Loughry also said for several months Hedonism II had zero positive cases.

The Hedonism General Manager said the hotel will continue to encourage staff to take advantage of the vaccination opportunities provided by the Ministry of Health.

"It is in our best interest that anyone affected by illness is given the time and support from the resort to fully recover," he said.

