US to send Pfizer vaccines to six CARICOM countries

The United States has announced that it is sending a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to six Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries.

It is part of what America says is its commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible.

In an official statement sent to the Caribbean Media Corporation, Washington listed the six CARICOM countries which will receive the first shipment of the vaccines:

Pfizer vaccine allocation:

The Bahamas - 397,000 doses

Trinidad and Tobago - 305,370 doses

Barbados - 70,200 doses

St. Vincent and The Grenadines - 35,100 doses

Antigua and Barbuda - 17,550 doses

St Kitts & Nevis - 11,700 doses

“We have been working to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible," said US President Joe Biden.

He has hailed American scientists and the resilience and commitment of its people to be able to help others.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.