Well-known Montego Bay pastor Knollis King has died

Well-known Montego Bay clergyman Pastor Knollis King has died.

He was the pastor at the Rose Heights Full Gospel Church.

King was also a former councillor for the Montego Bay South East Division in the St James Municipal Corporation.

He was also a highly regarded peace advocate in the Rose Heights community.

As the news of his death spread across Montego Bay, many persons visited his Facebook page to leave condolence messages and highlight the impact he had in his role as pastor, councillor, youth club organizer and peacemaker.

“It is indeed a sad day for me, I understand that we have a die, but losing such a great man in the prime of his life is really tough, knowing what he meant to his community,” said People’s National Party activist Jeffrey Brown.

He worked closely with King in the one term he served as councillor for Rose Heights.

"He was my mentor and it is not easy to accept that he is gone. Long live the King,” said Brown.

King is believed to be in his mid-60s.

At his church, he instituted programmes in baking, sewing and housekeeping.

He also established the Kings netball team, which became a major force in St. James.

King was also integral in the establishment of the Rose Heights Marching Band, and the homework centre at his church.

More details later.

