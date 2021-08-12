14 more COVID-19 deaths, 375 new cases

Jamaica has recorded 14 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,268.

Those who have died are:

* An 85-year-old man from Manchester

* A 45-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 72-year-old male from Manchester

* A 62-year-old female from Manchester

* A 77-year-old woman from St James whose death was previously under investigation

* A 100-year-old female from St James

* A 70-year-old woman from St Catherine

* An 82-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 81-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 61-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 88-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 58-year-old female from Westmoreland

* A 34-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* An 81-year-old man from St Ann

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between February 12 and August 9.

Two more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, increasing the tally to 168.

One of the cases was under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 375 new cases with ages ranging from 46 to 98 years, pushing the total to 56,165 with 7,165 being active.

Of the new cases, 218 are women and 157 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 181

* St Catherine - 75

* St Ann - 43

* Manchester - 13

* Portland - 11

* Hanover -11

* St James - 10

* St Thomas - 10

* Westmoreland - 10

* St Elizabeth - 6

* Trelawny - 3

* Clarendon - 1

* St Mary - 1

A total of 1,753 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 31.7%.

In the meantime, there were 32 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,365.

Some 350 persons are in hospital with 79 being moderately ill and 35 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 40,701 are at home.

