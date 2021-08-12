96 per cent of UHWI COVID patients not vaccinated

Highlighting that 96.1 per cent of COVID-19 positive patients at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) are not vaccinated, the medical institution is making a special appeal to Jamaicans to go out and get the shot.

The UHWI says the remaining 3.9 per cent received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It did not indicate how many COVID-19 positive patients are being treated at the hospital.

It says that although the hospital has made adjustments to accommodate additional confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients the institution is at capacity.

UHWI notes that making these adjustments have impacted care for patients with other illnesses and that the hospital is restricted in providing regular healthcare and services.

Due to the constraints, the hospital has reduced elective and non-emergency procedures to 50 per cent of the usual numbers.

Given these realities, the hospital is urging the public to get fully vaccinated.

It says persons may visit the vaccination centre at the Ring Road Hospitality Hall, Mondays to Fridays 9 am to 3 pm, with or without an appointment.

The UHWI is also appealing to members of the public, between the ages of 18 and 60 years, who have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the last 28 days to donate plasma to assist critically ill patients.

How to donate

Please call the UHWI at 876 -977-2327 or email plasinasuuvort@uhwi.zov.im.

