Bus, taxi fares to go up 15 per cent Monday

The Transport Ministry has announced that as of Monday, August 16, bus and taxi fares will go up by 15 per cent.

However, there will be no change to the fares on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

The Transport Ministry says after eight years since the last adjustment for bus and taxi operators, this increase creates the right balance.

Taxi and bus operators have been clamouring for an increase in fares.

