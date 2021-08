From left: Tameca Riley-Powell, principal of Wakefield Primary School; Sheryl Thomas Lawes, teacher of Wakefield Primary School; Ajaunie Scott, awardee; and TraceAnn Donald-Scott, mother of Scott, during a handover ceremony recently. CHEETAH Toys & More, LLC (CHEETAH) has awarded seven students cash prizes of $62,000 each after they topped their respective regions in the ‘PEP CHEETAH Challenge Scholarship’ competition.