Corporate Hands | Sagicor sponsors premier league

Terron Dewar, marketing manager – Sagicor Life Jamaica, presents a gift basket to Kimoni Bailey of the Dunbeholden Football Club at a recent meet and greet forum for sponsors and football clubs in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) national competition. Bailey, who scored twice in Dunbeholden’s victory over Molynes United Football Club, was named the ‘Star Balla’ of the week and also received a Sagicor Bank e-Advantage savings account, courtesy of the financial institution. Sagicor has sponsored JPL and the competition to the tune of $5 million and will provide primary healthcare coverage and personal accident insurance for players while on and off the field.