Corporate Hands | Salada staff members get first aid training

Representatives from Salada Foods Jamaica stabilise a ‘patient’ during a First Aid Recertification Training exercise on July 29 at the offices of Salada Foods on Bell Road. From left are: Otis Whyte, Mario Gomez, Akeele Johnson, Andrew Grant, Ewan Francis, Stefan Boucher with ‘patient’ Nadine Francis and trainer Norma Campbell. To further educate staff on how to identify, understand and respond to a range of emergency health scenarios, Salada Foods Jamaica, in partnership with the Red Cross, Spanish Town, recently hosted a two-day First Aid Recertification Training for staff at all levels.