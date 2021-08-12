Corporate Hands | Scotiabank gifts UHWI with equipment valued at $2.5 million

Dr Kevin Metalor (centre), head of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), and Dr Carl Bruce (right), medical chief of staff at the UHWI, accept a donation of $2.5 million from Yanique Forbes-Patrick (left), vice-president, public affairs and communications – Scotiabank Jamaica. The banks has continued its commitment to the local and global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a donation $2,500,000 for the purchase of five bi-level positive airway pressure systems to the hospital.