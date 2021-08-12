Corporate Hands | VM Wealth donates to NEET

Cleopatra Beharie (left), assistant manager, sales, VM Wealth Management Ltd, presents Winston Wellington, chairman of the Negril Education Environment Trust (NEET), with a cheque during a handover exercise held at the NEET Resource Centre recently. VM Wealth donated $100,000 to the centre, which allows children who do not have access to Wi-Fi or a computer at home to be able to use the facilities for free. The resource centre was recently refurbished, and the donation will be used to purchase kitchen appliances.