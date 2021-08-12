Thu | Aug 12, 2021

Corporate Hands | VM Wealth donates to NEET

Published:Thursday | August 12, 2021 | 12:11 AM
Cleopatra Beharie (left), assistant manager, sales, VM Wealth Management Ltd, presents Winston Wellington, chairman of the Negril Education Environment Trust (NEET), with a cheque during a handover exercise held at the NEET Resource Centre recently. VM Wea
Contributed
Cleopatra Beharie (left), assistant manager, sales, VM Wealth Management Ltd, presents Winston Wellington, chairman of the Negril Education Environment Trust (NEET), with a cheque during a handover exercise held at the NEET Resource Centre recently. VM Wealth donated $100,000 to the centre, which allows children who do not have access to Wi-Fi or a computer at home to be able to use the facilities for free. The resource centre was recently refurbished, and the donation will be used to purchase kitchen appliances.