Government may have to dump COVID vaccines

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has conceded that Jamaica may have to dump COVID vaccines in a matter of months.

The vaccines expire roughly six months after their manufacture.

In one case earlier this year, a shipment had seven days of validity and in another case three months.

Speaking during his weekly COVID Conversation press briefing, Tufton sought to assure that health authorities will not administer expired vaccines.

At the same time, he said the vaccine procurement programme will continue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We would rather attempt to administer than not to have the vaccines,” the minister said, apparently making reference to the low take-up.

Jamaica is targeting inoculating 65 per cent of the population by March next year and aims to vaccinate 700,000 people by September.

Vaccination Tracker

Single dose (J&J) - 911

First dose - 245,078

Second dose - 132,548

Total doses - 378,537

Tufton said, at present, there are sufficient stocks of the two-dose AstraZeneca and next week the first batch of 200,000 Pfizer vaccines will arrive.

Jamaica is expecting a total of 608,000 doses of the Pfizer brand.

The minister said children 12 years and older with co-morbidities and others 15 years and over would be prioritised for the Pfizer vaccine.

There must, however, be parental consent.

In the meantime, Tufton said, over the next week, Jamaica should receive 118,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This brand requires only one dose.

Tufton said, in another two weeks, there will be a second shipment and the third, next month.

Jamaica has part-paid for 1.9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to Tufton, although the single-dose vaccine will be available across the country, certain groups including street people and vulnerable individuals would be prioritised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.