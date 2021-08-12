I don’t need permission to protect my people, declares Maroon chief

Maroon Chief Richard Currie today declared that he does not need permission to use any modern weapon to defend his people and their property.

“It is my duty to defend my people and it should be the duty of any leader to do the same.

“We are no longer in a time of bows and arrows and spears and slingshots, we're in a time of modern warfare [with] guns, bombs and all manner of weaponry. I unequivocal reserve my right to defend my people using modern means as this is my right," he said.

The Maroon chief made the declaration in a video posted on his Instagram page this morning in wake of reports that the Firearm Licensing Authority has launched an investigation into the circumstances in which Currie was seen with what appeared to be a shotgun strapped to his back during a confrontation with the police.

The confrontation reportedly occurred in the vicinity of a section of the Cockpit Country in Accompong, St Elizabeth.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A video of the incident, which emerged yesterday and has since gone viral, shows Currie and his supporters in a standoff with the police.

“The protection of my people and their property is my fiduciary duty and there is no power on earth of temporal or spiritual that can separate me from my duty and my undying love for my people and [my] duty to my people,” Currie said in his almost six-minute-long Instagram video.

“The members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the members of the Firearm Licensing Authority are not elected by my people. In the Cockpit Country, we believe in democracy and the political freedom of the people,” he added.

Highlighting the struggles of the maroons to acquire their lands, Currie stressed that they will continue to do their best to protect the “inheritance of our ancestors”.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.