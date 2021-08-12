New Fortress, MBCCI come good for 1,000 students

WESTERN BUREAU:

New Fortress Energy and the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) yesterday joined forces in a multimillion-dollar venture, which saw some 1,000 students receiving financial aid to start the new school year.

The educational investment, which is in its fifth year, saw students receiving backpacks and tablets along with book vouchers valued at $10,000 and bursaries of $50,000.

“We are all here because of you. We love you, we believe in you. You are Jamaica’s future,” Verona Carter, vice-president at New Fortress Energy, told the beneficiaries. “We want winners. We chose you because your grades are so incredible … . You deserve to be here. You have done an amazing job despite COVID.”

Carter noted that New Fortress Energy, which supplies all the liquefied natural gas (LNG) used to fuel roughly half the energy needs of the national power grid, is pleased with the partnership that has been forged with the MBCCI.

“This is a great partnership that we have established with the Chamber of Commerce. We cannot go back to school without them. It’s a critical strategic partnership,” stated Carter.

MBCCI President Janet Silvera added that the partnership with New Fortress Energy has helped to transform the lives of thousands of students who have found it difficult to meet their educational needs.

Kasan Troupe, acting chief education officer in the Ministry of Education, who was the keynote speaker at the event, which took place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, noted that the investment should not be taken lightly.

“Because of this gift, more students will have the opportunity of accessing quality education,” said Troupe. “Take the opportunity seriously. This investment from New Fortress Energy is not a joke. They understand the value of education. It is a demonstration of their commitment to Jamaica and the development of our human capital and the plan to transform this country.”

Troupe acknowledged the uncertainty being experienced given the uptick in the COVID-19 virus, with the new academic school year slated to start in September.

“We would have wanted more students to be exposed to face to face coming September in the new academic year, but we have to be prepared for anything,” said Troupe. “I can assure you ... that we will have school come September, but of course, we will have to pivot and adjust.”

He added: “I can assure you that the mixed modality is here to stay. So yes, we will have school using the virtual space. We will have school making use of our learning kits. We will have school making use of our televised programmes, and where it is possible, with the support and instructions from the Ministry of Health, we will have some face-to-face engagement.”

