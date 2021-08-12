University students urged to take COVID-19 vaccine

Head of the School of Public Health at the University of Technology, Jamaica and Caribbean Regional Director of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Dr Kevin Harvey, is urging all university students to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus.

Harvey says this will help to return the learning process and school life to some normalcy in September.

He says that the virus has been affecting persons of all age groups and the best way to reduce possible adverse effects is to get the vaccine.

“We still have daily infections from the virus and so it is important that at this time we all do what we can to reduce the spread. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the more infectious Delta variant which is now in circulation in other countries poses a risk for Jamaica.

“This variant seems to affect more younger persons with those under 40 needing to be hospitalised as a result of infection,” he said.

Harvey is also urging everyone to continue taking other precautions to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

These include wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently, socially distancing and using hand sanitiser.

