544 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Jamaica has recorded eight more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,276.

Those who have died are:

*A 94-year-old woman from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* A 49-year-old man from Trelawny

* A 47-year-old woman from St Ann

* A 36-year-old male from St Mary

* A 70-year-old female from Clarendon

* A 47-year-old female from Clarendon

* A 65-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 40-year-old woman from Manchester

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between July 31 and August 11.

Meanwhile, there were 544 new cases with ages ranging from 78 days to 90 years, pushing the total to 56,709 with 7,678 being active.

Of the new cases, 328 are women and 216 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 85

* St James - 81

* Manchester - 71

* St Catherine - 54

* St Elizabeth - 53

* Westmoreland - 47

* Trelawny - 42

* St Ann - 38

* Hanover -35

* Clarendon - 26

* Portland - 6

* St Thomas - 4

* St Mary - 2

A total of 1,856 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 34.6%.

In the meantime, there were 24 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,389.

Some 359 persons are in hospital with 81 being moderately ill and 34 critically ill.

Twelve persons are in government quarantine, while 39,400 are at home.

