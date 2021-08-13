Digital literacy skills framework being crafted

The Broadcasting Commission, in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), is to establish a digital literacy skills framework for Jamaica.

This is according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica 2020 Economic and Social Survey, which says, “This intends to aid the development of digital literacy in the era of the fourth revolution as a regulatory tool for the protection of vulnerable citizens, as well as to generate data to support digital literacy benchmarking across countries with similar goals.”

The document was tabled recently in the House of Representatives.

The survey notes that on completion of the project, the Broadcasting Commission will make policy recommendations in relation to education, training, employment, digital safety and media literacy within the framework of Vision 2030, and will have a prepared paper for publication in the International Telecommunications Union’s Digital Skills Insights.

Meanwhile, the Children’s Code for cross-platform applicability is being redesigned by the watchdog agency.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This includes a review of existing regulations, revisions of ratings, scheduling provisions and the criteria within categories, addressing advertising as well as risky behaviour inducement in content, and proposing new guidelines or regulations for the independent programme providers,” the document said.