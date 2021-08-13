JamaicaEye to be used to fight crime in Stony Hill, St Andrew

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, has indicated that the JamaicaEye system is one of the suite of tools that will be used to improve crime fighting capabilities in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

“JamaicaEye plans to have a national presence and has been building out accordingly. All town centres are a priority to the Ministry and Stony Hill is one such commercial centre,” Samuda said during a tour of the Stony Hill Police Station and the town centre yesterday.

JamaicaEye is the national closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance programme.

The public-private partnership, launched in 2018, is designed to network CCTVs owned by the ministry as well as accommodate feed from privately owned cameras.

Samuda, who was accompanied by Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Rural, explained that despite a general downward trend in serious and violent crimes for the St Andrew North Police Division, Stony Hill has recorded an increase in crimes during the past few weeks, which the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been working to curb.

He noted that under the Ministry's Project Rebuild Overall and Construct (ROC), a number of JamaicaEye cameras will be installed in the Stony Hill community.

“The JCF needs a lot more investment if it is to truly be able to provide the sort of security needed nationally in every crevice. The Government is working and has prioritised its investment in security, which is evidenced by the mass renovation of just under 100 police stations and we are still doing so despite budgetary cuts imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also well known that JamaicaEye functions as a force multiplier and we would like to ensure that we have a force multiplier in effect for Stony Hill,” added Samuda.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police and Commanding Officer for the St Andrew North Police Division, Aaron Fletcher, said the use of technology has enhanced the police's ability to combat crime.

“I speak specifically to the Jamaica Eye surveillance systems that are being installed, which have assisted with criminal apprehension. They have gone far in assisting us with our efforts to treat with investigations and the identification of perpetrators”, he said.

Fletcher also pointed out that the JCF is able to use technology to track motor vehicles that have been used to aid in committing crimes, citing recent cases where vehicles used to commit crimes have been intercepted shortly after.

He explained that the spate of violence recorded in recent time has been “a brewing issue, which spans over a two-year period where there has been conflict between two rivalling gang factions. I want to appeal to those in the communities who are aware of what is happening and who can assist the police in resolving various issues to provide the police with whatever information they can. Speak up now so we can stop it [crime] in its track and save the lives of our young men and women to make Jamaica a brighter place,” said Fletcher.

Samuda pointed out that the original Stony Hill Police Station, which was once a courthouse, will be replaced.

“It was not built fit-for-purpose and is in a chronic state of disrepair. This is one of the stations under Project ROC which is expected to start construction in the coming financial year and we expect to significantly improve the operations of the JCF in this area.”

