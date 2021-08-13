Lionel Town Hospital paediatric ward gets incubators

Patients at the paediatric ward at the Lionel Town Hospital will no longer have to be referred to the May Pen Hospital, thanks to the donation of two incubators from Medical Strategies.

Dr Roger Hunter, who made the presentation, said the donation was crucial in the Government’s fight against the coronavirus and also in the delivery of healthcare.

“We know the Government is trying their hardest and they have had challenges equipping their institutions, so as partners in the independent private pathway, we would like to lend our support to the Government’s effort to provide decent healthcare to members to the community surrounding Lionel Town,” he said on Wednesday on the hospital’s grounds.

Newly appointed head of the paediatric ward at the hospital, Dr Tamara McKenzie, expressed gratitude for the gift.

“Most persons don’t understand the value of a scale, but to a paediatrician especially, a digital scale is crucial because there are very sensitive areas in terms of growth and stages; so to a paediatrician it has a lot of value,” she highlighted as she points out that it is invaluable to her and impacts how she manages her patients on a day-to-day basis, especially the infants.

Also, she noted that a functional incubator was not available at the hospital prior to her arrival with patients, having to be transferred to the May Pen Hospital.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Nadine Preddie, while acknowledging the gift, which is valued at $2 million, said it will now see the hospital making significant strides in being a better facility.

Dr Leroy Hayman, senior medical practitioner in Clarendon, urged other private partners to assist the public entity.

“Those who can afford it, recognise that there is a great need for gifts and donations in the public sector like these, and we are so pleased when we hear of private persons partnering with public hospital. It will make a significant difference in patient management,” he quipped.