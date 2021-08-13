Operations at NWC Mandeville office temporarily suspended

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has suspended operations at its Mandeville office in Manchester for today.

The commission says the closure is as a result of a precautionary health measure.

It did not disclose the nature of the health issue.

The office will reopen on Monday, August 16 to accommodate customers carrying out transactions at the cashier only.

In the interim, customers may utilise other NWC communication channels such as its toll-free number 888-225-5692 or Email: customercare@nwc.com.jm.

