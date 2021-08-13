Rising COVID cases worry Port Antonio mayor

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson is expressing deep concern over the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Portland, which is threatening the dormant period that the parish once experienced.

Thompson, who is also councillor for the Manchioneal division in Eastern Portland, laid the blame at the feet of some residents, based on what he described as their care-free attitude at social events.

According to the mayor, for several months now, the northeastern parish has enjoyed the luxury of having low or no positive COVID-19 cases, but since the reopening of the entertainment sector, party-goers have been out in large numbers and breaching the basic protocols.

“I have seen the crowds at entertainment events, and what I witnessed is rather frightening,” said Thompson.

“While I understand that people have been, basically, locked up for more than a year and desperately need to go out, the irresponsible behaviour was quite evident as persons gathered in large numbers without wearing any face masks and no social distancing. And I keep saying that all it takes is one infected person to start the spread. Now the numbers are climbing and many are reluctant to take the vaccine,” he added.

“Nothing is wrong with partying; however, with COVID-19 wreaking havoc, we need to adopt a sense of responsibility in not only protecting ourselves, but also others. We have been having as many as 11 positive cases during testing for one day. Things have been relatively quiet, but now we are seeing the numbers,” Thompson lamented.

And with the immediate cancellation of permits for entertainment events, the police are now keeping a close watch on several areas, where illegal parties are reportedly held, especially during the weekend period.

Since August 7, Portland has seen 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the figure to 1,656 the number of positive cases identified in the parish since March 2020 when the pandemic hit our local shores.

Kingston and St Andrew lead the charge in positive COVID-19 cases, with 15,394 cases recorded up to Wednesday.

