Vaccination blitz to continue this weekend
As the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its drive to get more Jamaicans vaccinated against COVID-19, regional health authorities will activate 23 vaccination blitz sites across 11 parishes this weekend.
Members of the public are being invited to make appointments in order to be vaccinated.
However, walk-ins are welcomed at the vaccination sites.
Appointments can be made using the registration portal at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).
Persons should take their vaccination card (for second dose), TRN and a government-issued identification/letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.
The following blitz will be open to the public on the weekend:
Saturday, August 14
St Catherine
St Jago Park Health Centre
Portmore Heart Academy
St Thomas
Joong Supermarket, Morant Bay Square
Morant Bay Health Centre
Seaforth Health Centre
Kingston & St Andrew
National Arena
Maxfield Park Health Centre
St Mary
St Mary Anglican Church
Portland
Buff Bay Health Centre
St Ann
Bell-Aire Farm's Market
Clarendon
Denbigh Primary School
Spalding Health Centre
St Elizabeth
Barbury Hall Community Centre
Santa Cruz Health Centre
Black River Health Centre
Junction Health Centre
Manchester
Mandeville Regional Hospital
St James
Sandals Inn
Type V Health Centre
Hanover
Lucea Health Centre
Sunday, August 15
Kingston & St Andrew
National Arena
St Ann
Bell-Aire Farmer's Market
Clarendon
Denbigh Primary School
Manchester
Mandeville Regional Hospital
Up to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, the Ministry had administered some 391,076 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine – 255,961 first doses; 134,186 second doses and 929 single doses.
The Ministry's goal remains to have 65% of the Jamaican population vaccinated by March 31, 2022.
