Vaccination blitz to continue this weekend

As the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its drive to get more Jamaicans vaccinated against COVID-19, regional health authorities will activate 23 vaccination blitz sites across 11 parishes this weekend.

Members of the public are being invited to make appointments in order to be vaccinated.

However, walk-ins are welcomed at the vaccination sites.

Appointments can be made using the registration portal at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Persons should take their vaccination card (for second dose), TRN and a government-issued identification/letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.

The following blitz will be open to the public on the weekend:

Saturday, August 14

St Catherine

St Jago Park Health Centre

Portmore Heart Academy

St Thomas

Joong Supermarket, Morant Bay Square

Morant Bay Health Centre

Seaforth Health Centre

Kingston & St Andrew

National Arena

Maxfield Park Health Centre

St Mary

St Mary Anglican Church

Portland

Buff Bay Health Centre

St Ann

Bell-Aire Farm's Market

Clarendon

Denbigh Primary School

Spalding Health Centre

St Elizabeth

Barbury Hall Community Centre

Santa Cruz Health Centre

Black River Health Centre

Junction Health Centre

Manchester

Mandeville Regional Hospital

St James

Sandals Inn

Type V Health Centre

Hanover

Lucea Health Centre

Sunday, August 15

Kingston & St Andrew

National Arena

St Ann

Bell-Aire Farmer's Market

Clarendon

Denbigh Primary School

Manchester

Mandeville Regional Hospital

Up to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, the Ministry had administered some 391,076 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine – 255,961 first doses; 134,186 second doses and 929 single doses.

The Ministry's goal remains to have 65% of the Jamaican population vaccinated by March 31, 2022.

