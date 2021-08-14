Earthquake rocks sections of Jamaica

Sections of Jamaica were this morning rocked by an earthquake.

It happened at 7.31 a.m.

Readers reported feeling it in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, St Ann, St Mary and St James.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management confirmed the tremor but did not immediately indicate the magnitude.

More details soon.

