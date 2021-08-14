Gov't ready to roll out St Catherine school train service September

The government says it is ready to roll out the school train service for 720 students in the parish of St Catherine come next month.

The service will be operated by the Jamaica Railway Corporation in conjunction with the Ministry of Education Youth and Information and the Jamaica Urban Transit Company.

The final test run was conducted on Thursday.

Richard Troupe, the Education Ministry's acting director of Safety and Security in Schools told the Jamaica Information Service that he is looking forward to the school train service.

The government has indicated that there may be a delay in face-to-face schooling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Troupe said the education ministry has a particular interest in the reliability of the rail service, the safety of the children and the standard of discipline that will be maintained.

“We believe that this is going to make a significant difference in the quality of transportation service provided to students,” Troupe said.

It will cost $100 per trip.

The fare includes shuttle service from the Spanish Town Railway Station to the respective school in the Spanish Town, St Catherine environs.

