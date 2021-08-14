Hotel Versalles owner ‘Jim’ Thomas succumbs to COVID

James 'Jim' Thomas, the owner of Hotel Versalles in Clarendon died on Friday after being infected with COVID-19.

His wife is now battling with the virus.

Councillor for the Denbigh Division Joel Williams said the death is a hard hit for the parish and the business community in particular, describing Thomas as one of the finest human beings you could come across.

Williams said he first became aware of Thomas' condition on Sunday night when he got a call from Humble Lions player Sheldon Holness for assistance to get an ambulance to take the businessman to Kingston.

“Tuesday night when I got home, I called him and we spoke, I was checking on something for him, I told him I would call back,” Williams informed.

He said on Friday, he intended to call Thomas in the night, only to receive the news that he had passed.

“I know death is inevitable but it is just difficult to accept that he is no longer here with us… I can't even find words to express my deep sense of loss," Williams continued.

Thomas, a former student of Clarendon College was also hailed by the South Florida Alumni's Kingsley Bhoorasingh who credited him for his devotion to his alma mater.

