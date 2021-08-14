PNP appeals for regional, international help for Haiti

The People's National Party (PNP) has called for the regional and international community to help Haiti as quickly as possible following this morning's 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

The tremor has left a trail of deaths and destruction.

So far 28 deaths have been confirmed and extensive damage to buildings and public infrastructure reported.

The PNP, in extending sympathy to the people of Haiti, said it stands ready to contribute to a national effort from Jamaica.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has also released a statement saying it is on standby to help.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

CARICOM Chairman, Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne, said the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency is in contact with the Haiti's Civil Protection Agency which is assessing the damage.

This afternoon, international charity organisation Food For the Poor also appealed for help saying Haiti represented a grim reality of the environmental precariousness in the region.

Only three days ago Food For the Poor had delivered rice, beans, sardines and tuna to three of its distribution centres in Jacmel, Leogane and Nippes in Haiti.

It is now encouraging donors to further help by making cash donations via www.foodforthepoor.org/haitiemergency

People in Florida can bring canned goods and first aid kits to the charity's Coconut Creek warehouse at 6401 Lyons Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

For more information on the specific items accepted, please go to www.FoodForThePoor.org/help-now/haiti-crisis/

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com