St Catherine South police list 15 persons of interest

The St Catherine South police have released a list of 15 persons of interest from the Gregory Park area of the parish.

The police believe the men can help them with ongoing investigations in the division.

They are urged to report to the Portmore Police Station by 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 15.

Banga Gully community:

1. Richard Hemley, otherwise called 'Devils'

2. Ricardo Dixon, otherwise called 'Breeda'

3. Ryan Muir, otherwise called 'Titty Man'

4. Junior Wint, otherwise called 'Big Red'

5. Christopher Barrett, otherwise called 'Chicken Back'

6. A man known only as 'Rambo'

Mexico community

7. Javani Rodney, otherwise called 'Pim Pim'

8. Ricardo Bird, otherwise called 'Fuller'

9. A man known only as 'Dog Shot'

Gulf Community

10. A man known only as 'Te-Te'

Train Line community

11. Rohan Moore, otherwise called 'Sudar'

12. A man known only as 'Travis'

13. A man known only as 'Danny Boy'

14. A man known only as 'Sulal'

Watson Grove Community

15. Marlon Phipps, otherwise called 'Beano'.

Know their whereabouts? Call

Portmore police: 876-949-8422

Emergency: 119

The nearest police station

