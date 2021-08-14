St Catherine South police list 15 persons of interest
The St Catherine South police have released a list of 15 persons of interest from the Gregory Park area of the parish.
The police believe the men can help them with ongoing investigations in the division.
They are urged to report to the Portmore Police Station by 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 15.
Banga Gully community:
1. Richard Hemley, otherwise called 'Devils'
2. Ricardo Dixon, otherwise called 'Breeda'
3. Ryan Muir, otherwise called 'Titty Man'
4. Junior Wint, otherwise called 'Big Red'
5. Christopher Barrett, otherwise called 'Chicken Back'
6. A man known only as 'Rambo'
Mexico community
7. Javani Rodney, otherwise called 'Pim Pim'
8. Ricardo Bird, otherwise called 'Fuller'
9. A man known only as 'Dog Shot'
Gulf Community
10. A man known only as 'Te-Te'
Train Line community
11. Rohan Moore, otherwise called 'Sudar'
12. A man known only as 'Travis'
13. A man known only as 'Danny Boy'
14. A man known only as 'Sulal'
Watson Grove Community
15. Marlon Phipps, otherwise called 'Beano'.
Know their whereabouts? Call
Portmore police: 876-949-8422
Emergency: 119
The nearest police station
