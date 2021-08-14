Update | 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Jamaica

Jamaica was this morning rocked by a massive earthquake.

It happened at 7.29 a.m.

Readers reported feeling it in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, St Ann, St Mary and St James.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management said it measured 7.0.

The epicentre was located about 300 kilometres north east of Port Antonio, Portland.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

That's nearer to Haiti, where there are reports of widespread damage and fears of life-threatening injuries.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.