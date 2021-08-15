15 more COVID deaths, 656 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded another big increase in COVID deaths with 15 being added to the tally.

The deaths occurred between August 5 and 13.

It means since March 2020, Jamaica has seen 1,300 COVID fatalities.

Latest COVID deaths:

1. A 78-year-old woman from Westmoreland

2. A 57-year-old woman from Westmoreland

3. A 44-year-old woman from Westmoreland

4. A 48-year-old woman from Westmoreland

5. A 67-year-old woman from Westmoreland

6. An 89-year-old woman from Westmoreland

7. A 58-year-old woman from Westmoreland

8. A 59-year-old woman from Westmoreland

9. An 81-year-old man from Westmoreland

10. A 90-year-old man from Clarendon

11. A 57-year-old woman from Clarendon

12. An 85-year-old woman from Clarendon

13. A 60-year-old man from St James

14. A 106-year-old woman from St James

15. A 50-year-old man from Manchester

Meanwhile, 656 new COVID infections were recorded in Jamaica on Saturday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

New COVID infections:

Kingston and St Andrew - 116

Westmoreland - 82

Manchester - 77

St James - 67

Hanover - 48

St Catherine - 45

St Thomas - 45

St Elizabeth - 42

St Mary - 27

Trelawny - 27

St Ann - 27

Portland - 11

The number of hospitalisations has further increased.

There are now 421 COVID patients in hospital with 95 moderately ill and 44 critical.

On Saturday, 27 recoveries were recorded.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com