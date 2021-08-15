Couples Resorts offering incentives to vaccinated staff 

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

Couples Resorts is offering an incentive to vaccinated employees.

It's part of efforts to encourage more workers to take the COVID jab.

Of its approximately 1,800 staff members, just over 360 are vaccinated.

“We thought the incentive maybe push a few people over the line;" Couples Resorts' CEO Glenn Lawrence told The Gleaner.

It's why the hotel is offering a $10,000 grocery voucher to vaccinated workers.

Couples has already undertaken a vaccination drive at its Sans Souci, Ocho Rios and Swept Away, Negril properties and will do the same at Couples Tower Isle and Couples Negril.

Over two days at each of the hotels, health professionals will visit to vaccinate staff.

"It's critical, we are seeing a certain rise in cancellation, and I think it's because there's a general nervousness to travel and we don't want to add another reason for them (tourists) not to travel, which is an unvaccinated workforce,” said Lawrence.

